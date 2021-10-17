Advertisement

Pancakes for Parkinson’s returns to Grounds

Banner at the 2021 Pancakes for Parkinson's at UVA
Banner at the 2021 Pancakes for Parkinson's at UVA(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia tradition lives on as Pancakes for Parkinson’s returned in person on the lawn Saturday morning.

This is the eighteenth year of the event at UVA. It is completely free and all donation based.

People walked over to the lawn, enjoyed some pancakes before the football game, while supporting the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

“People have been really excited to be back,” 2021 Pancakes for Parkinson’s co-chair Anna Ryan said. “It’s been a really good vibe and energy all morning. Just so many people from UVA and all over the community are here to support.”

The team says they have been planning for this event since March. They hope to raise at least $50,000.

