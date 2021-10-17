As West Virginia COVID cases rise Pendleton County urges more vaccinations

PENDLETON COUNTY, WV. (WHSV) - In West Virginia, COVID-19 cases have been rising in recent weeks. The Department of Health and Human Resources reported 50 deaths in a single day on Wednesday, including two men from Pendleton County.

Compared to the rest of the Mountain State, Pendleton County is currently in much better shape. According to the state’s COVID dashboard as of Saturday, it was in the gold category. Neighboring Grant and Hardy Counties were in the orange category.

As of Saturday, Pendleton County had just 34 active cases and zero hospitalizations; however, it wasn’t long ago when the county hit it’s highest number of cases ever with 104 on September 2, 2021.

With cases rising around the rest of the state, the Pendleton County Health Department said that there will continue to be larger surges unless vaccination numbers increase.

“People are just going to have to come around to the vaccinations and adhere to distancing and mask wearing, as much as people do not like that, I don’t like it either, but we need to get this under control,” said Amber Hedrick, Pendleton County Health Department administrator.

The health department said over the past few months, they are seeing the largest number of cases in those ages 40-60.

“For our county, our vaccination rates for those ages is just around 50 percent, so we’re really trying to encourage people in that age group to get vaccinated, even people in this age group are dying,” said Hedrick.

The Pendleton County Health Department said while there is no mandate, they are encouraging businesses to maintain masking and social distancing requirements.

