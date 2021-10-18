Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Pultz was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on it.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person, who was last seen on October 16, 2021 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Roy Preston Pultz, 34, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He is 6′2 and 265 lbs. The sheriff’s office says he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on it.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

