Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has received information that Augusta County citizens are getting threatening calls from the Augusta County Circuit Court.

The number showing on the caller ID is the same as the Augusta County Circuit Court, which is 540-245-5321.

The person calling is reportedly telling the citizens that they are from the Augusta County Circuit Court, and that if they don’t take immediate action, they will be arrested.

The sheriff’s office says Augusta County Circuit Court will never call a citizen and tell them this type of information, nor will they threaten a citizen with being arrested. This is a scam.

The caller is masking the phone number to make it seem like The Augusta County Circuit Court is really who is calling, when in fact it’s not, Sheriff Donald Smith says.

The caller is more than likely trying to get the citizen to send visa gift cards or other types of gift cards in order not to be arrested.

Smith says to not engage with this type of caller. Hang the phone up, and block the caller’s number from your phone.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
One person killed in Page County explosion
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
State police say charges are pending.
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Pultz was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on it.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

WARM accepts a donation from Waynesboro Players (Ed Smith).
Waynesboro Players offer “WARM” helping hand
Keezletown 2014 murder scene - file image by WHSV
Seven years later: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office still investigating Ricky Charlton case
State police say charges are pending.
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
After failing in its effort to draw new maps for General Assembly districts, Virginia’s new...
Congressional maps challenge Virginia redistricting panel