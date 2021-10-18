Augusta County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has received information that Augusta County citizens are getting threatening calls from the Augusta County Circuit Court.

The number showing on the caller ID is the same as the Augusta County Circuit Court, which is 540-245-5321.

The person calling is reportedly telling the citizens that they are from the Augusta County Circuit Court, and that if they don’t take immediate action, they will be arrested.

The sheriff’s office says Augusta County Circuit Court will never call a citizen and tell them this type of information, nor will they threaten a citizen with being arrested. This is a scam.

The caller is masking the phone number to make it seem like The Augusta County Circuit Court is really who is calling, when in fact it’s not, Sheriff Donald Smith says.

The caller is more than likely trying to get the citizen to send visa gift cards or other types of gift cards in order not to be arrested.

Smith says to not engage with this type of caller. Hang the phone up, and block the caller’s number from your phone.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.