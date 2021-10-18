Advertisement

Broadway Gobblers give back to the community

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Broadway High School has announced that on October 22, 2021, its students will report to school as usual, but there will be a twist.

The entire student population will be heading out to local businesses and organizations to perform a minimum of two hours of community service, according to a press release.

Partnering with approximately fifty organizations, students will be heading out to perform activities such as landscaping, painting, cleaning and organizing.

Students can be found in daisy yellow shirts working at American Legion Park, Camp Still Meadows, Heritage Park and along the banks of the North Fork River to name a few.

The motto for the students is not about what you have, but what you give that counts. In a small town community that gives so much to their high school, it is the least we can do to give back, the release states.

This event is being organized by the students of the Broadway High School DECA program and sponsored by Pilgrims, A Able Plumbing and Dynamic Aviation.

