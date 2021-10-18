Advertisement

Community Spotlight: Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services

The Division of Rehabilitation Services works with local organizations and nonprofits to help guide people who have a disability to a successful career.
By Nina Baratti
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A division of the Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) serves people who disabilities. The organization works with hundreds of clients a year.

“Despite what a person looks like or despite their ability that they can be a contributor, that they can do as well as other people in the community, if given the opportunity,” says John Jackson, the District Director of the Skyline District of DARS.

The Skyline District serves hundreds of people in Winchester to Charlottesville and everywhere in between. They work to help clients minimize functional limitations and step-by-step find a path to career success.

“We’re looking to employee people with disabilities at the same income rate as any other person in our community,” says Jackson.

DARS is state and federally funded, and works with local organizations and nonprofits to fill in those other gaps.

“Sometimes it’s a situation when people are now learning how to now have a job,” says Jackson.

Or if they need help with a rehabilitation center, transportation service, or prepare for independent living. The end goal is stable employment.

“Our clients get jobs all over,” says Jackson. “IT, we’ve got people who are getting CDL’s, we have people who are doing food service, they’re doing materials handling, they’re doing modern manufacturing.”

For more information, visit VAdars.org.

