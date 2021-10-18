Full Hunter’s Moon this week

(WHSV) - The Full Hunter’s Moon occurs this week along with the peak of the Orionids meteor shower.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 16 minutes of daylight. By Sunday October 24th, sunrise will move from 7:27 am to 7:34 am and sunset will move from 6:32 pm to 6:23 pm. This will bring us down to 10 hours and 49 minutes of daylight and up to 13 hours and 11 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Saturday, October 23rd, 6:26 am 5 min 68° above WSW above NE Sunday, October 24th, 5:41 am 3 min 48° above ENE above NE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Full Moon Wednesday, October 20th, 10:56 am Third Quarter Moon Thursday, October 28th, 4:05 pm New Moon Thursday, November 4th, 5:14 pm First Quarter Moon Thursday, November 11th, 7:45 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon is on Wednesday, October 20th and is known as the Hunter’s Moon. This is because hunting season begins and it’s easier to hunt for animals. Other names for this moon include Travel Moon and Dying Grass Moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Thursday, October 21st, the Orionids meteor shower will peak. This will occur between midnight and sunrise on Thursday. At its peak, the Orionids meteor shower produces 10-20 meteors per hour. They could be viewable at any point of the night sky but will look like they are moving away from the star constellation, Orion. What will make this a challenge to view will be the fact that the Moon will be just past full moon phase, delivering more brightness to the sky.

At the peak of the Orionid meteor shower, 10-20 meteors can be produced per hour. (NASA)

Also on Thursday, October 21st, after dusk, the planet Uranus will be located two finger-widths to the upper right of the waning gibbous moon. You can view the planet with a pair of binoculars.

Uranus will be visible Thursday near the Moon. (Stellarium)

On Friday, October 22nd, you can view the crater, Copernicus on the Moon. This crater is located to the upper left of the center of the moon. This is an 800 million-year-old crater and can be viewed with the naked eye or binoculars. With a telescope, you will see more features of this crater.

This crater on the Moon is 800 million years old. (NASA)

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.