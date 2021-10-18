I-81 crash in Rockingham County cleared
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: VDOT reports that as of Monday, 12:30 p.m., this crash has been cleared.
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that on I-81 N at mile marker 249.1 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
The north left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 3.5 miles.
This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.
