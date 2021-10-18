Mild & sunny before late week cold front

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Wall to wall sunshine for today. A pleasant Fall day as highs will be in the low 60s for West Virginia areas, into the mid 60s for the Shenandoah Valley. Winds won’t be as strong today, but we’ll feel the breeze at times throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. Feeling brisk with the breeze, but otherwise mild with the sunshine.

One of our cooler nights for tonight as the winds will settle, particularly in the Valley. With clear skies, this will allow temperatures to cool into the upper 30s for typical low valley and areas at the foot of the mountains. Though we aren’t expecting any widespread frost, there may be a few isolated patches of it in those low valleys with the calm winds. But again, most avoid the frost tonight. Lows tonight in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Another sunny day. We will begin to steadily warm up this week as high pressure will move off the coast, allowing winds to turn more westerly today. Morning temperatures will be cool to start, but rising into the 60s by lunchtime. Mild and pleasant for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s in West Virginia. Near 70 for the Valley.

Evening temperatures will slip into the 50s with clear skies. We’ll see a few more clouds move in overnight, which will help keep temperatures more elevated. Lows tonight in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cool and crisp to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s early. Mostly sunny for the afternoon with just a few high clouds. Quite pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s. A very comfortable day to spend time outside. Overnight, mostly clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s. With a clearer night tonight, you’ll have a great opportunity to catch the full Hunter’s Moon!

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine for this morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. A few more clouds for the afternoon, but still lots of sun. Warmer today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Very comfortable if you plan to be outdoors. We’re tracking our next cold front which will arrive into the area late tonight into early Friday. There won’t be much moisture involved with this front, as it will be weakening when it moves through, but we’ll continue to monitor this throughout the week. Expect just a few isolated showers overnight. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

FRIDAY: With a passing cold front very early in the day, we’ll see more cloud cover around the area. Not as warm today as high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 60s. Partly cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. A mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will decrease as we go into the evening and overnight hours, allowing temperatures to cool quickly. Low temperatures tonight in the low to mid 40s.

