Advertisement

More than 100 dogs found in home, SPCA caring for dozens

(WHSV)
By Associated Press and The Virginian-Pilot, WAVY-TV
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — After more than 100 dogs were found living inside an Eastern Shore home, the Virginia Beach SPCA says it has received 45 of those dogs.

News outlets report that the group said in a social media post that it will keep most of the 45 dogs it received on Saturday, but some will go to other rescue organizations.

The Virginia Beach SPCA says the dogs are “scared, dirty, and covered in fleas” and had never been outside the house.

The dogs will be seen by a veterinarian. The group doesn’t know when the dogs will be available for adoption.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
One person killed in Page County explosion
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
David and Siska Woodson.
‘Fighting With David’ Strasburg community rallies to help resident in need
Over the past few years, the number of visitors has steadily increased
Shenandoah National Park looks to address overcrowding
Delegates debate the COVID-19 vaccination mandate exemption bill during Friday morning's floor...
W.Va. House passes vaccine mandate exemption bill

Latest News

On I-81 N at mile marker 249.1 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a...
I-81 crash in Rockingham County causes delays
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,227 over the weekend
State police say charges are pending.
One dead, nine others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County