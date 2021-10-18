Seven years later: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office still investigating Ricky Charlton case

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marks the seven-year anniversary of the murder of Ricky Charlton, and law enforcement, along with his family members, are encouraging anyone in the public to come forward with any information about this crime.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says there is a $15,000 reward still being offered to anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Richard “Ricky” Charlton at his residence on Layman Trestle Road in October 2014.

“We believe there are people out there who have knowledge about this horrible crime. We ask them to please help us by providing any such information that they might have, and in doing so, it may qualify them for this reward,” said Commonwealth Attorney Marsha Garst.

“We miss Ricky each and every day. I am praying that someone will come forward with additional information that will help to provide us with justice for Ricky and the closure that our family so desperately seeks in this matter,” said the victim’s mother.

“This remains an active investigation, even though it has now been seven years since this homicide was committed,” said Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson. “We will continue to follow up on any and all information that could possibly lead us to making an arrest or arrests in this case.”

There is no additional information as this case remains an active investigation at this time.

Officials ask that you contact the Crime Solvers hotline anytime at 540-574-5050, or the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at 540-564-3800. Callers may remain anonymous.

