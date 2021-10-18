Stanley Police Department getting new home

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Stanley Police Department will soon have a new home. The town council voted last week to purchase the old Quarles Petroleum building behind the town municipal building.

The town is buying the building for $125,000. The money will come from the funding it received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The police department currently operates out of the town’s municipal building, and the move will provide them with much needed space to operate more efficiently.

“The police department we’re in now only holds four of our five police officers. Our school resource officer is at the building beside of us, so this building here will give us the option to put everyone in the same building and our evidence and everything under one roof,” said Ryan Dean, Stanley Police Chief.

Dean said he is grateful to have the support of the town council at a time when many police departments are struggling.

“Fortunately, we have the support of our town council and our mayor, and that’s why they came to us and ask us for this. They’re not defunding us, they’re giving us everything we need to do the job,” said Dean.

As part of the agreement with Quarles, the town will also acquire another small nearby building that it plans to turn into a town historical center, which will include a memorial for Nick Winum, a Stanley police officer who was killed in the line of duty back in February.

The police department hopes to move in to the new building sometime in November.

