Students harvest, sell pumpkins for breast cancer research

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

At North Fork Middle School in Shenandoah County, students have worked all year to grow and harvest a field of pumpkins. The goal was to donate the proceeds from the pumpkins to go toward breast cancer research.

“I attended National convention several years ago and met this elderly couple who were giving away pink porcelain doll pumpkin seeds. They liked to partner with 4-H and FFA chapters. She had breast cancer and that was her way of making a difference was by selling these seeds and then the profits made would go back to breast cancer research,” said Darah Booher, the Agriscience teacher at North Fork Middle. -

Booher says she came back to the school and thought it would be a great project for her students to be a part of.

“I really wanted to do this cause I want to start my own pumpkin patch here. I’ve always liked pumpkins,” said 6th grader Zachary Streett.

“I really like it and it is exciting to me,” said Israel Pennington, 7th grade.

So far, the students have sold over 40 pumpkins and there is still a handful of them up for sale. The pumpkins are sold by donation base and all of the proceeds go toward breast cancer research.

If you are interested in getting a pumpkin, you can contact the school.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.