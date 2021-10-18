VDOT looking for more Route 33 feedback on final day of Survey

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday is the last day to take a VDOT survey that will provide feedback on ways to improve Route 33 in Rockingham County between Harrisonburg and Elkton.

VDOT is looking for public input on several intersections on the road as well as possible solutions to road problems that were identified in a public survey a few months earlier.

“We’ve done that and now we have some suggestions out there and that’s what this survey is it gives people a chance to provide input on possible solutions for various issues along the corridor,” said Sandy Myers, VDOT communication specialist.

The results of the survey will provide localities with data that can be used to determine future projects that would fix problems on the road.

“‘What is the traffic engineering solution, what is the way that the land lays, how do you put an extra lane in if that is what is needed?’ There are different things that have to be looked at before a project can even get off the ground so this gives us a foundation,” said Myers.

VDOT will generate a report from the data collected which will later be available to the public on their website.

You can take the survey here.

