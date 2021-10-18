VEC delays rollout of new system to Nov. 8
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system to Nov. 8. The system was previously scheduled to shut down on Nov. 1.
The system will be upgraded for the new VUIS.
VUIS features include:
- Complete your Registration
- Update your Personal Information
- Apply for Benefits
- File a Weekly Claim
- View 1099-G Tax Document
- Calculate your benefits using the Benefits Estimator
- View Payment History
- View Issues Blocking Payment
- Complete Fact-Finding for New Issues
- View Correspondence
- File an Appeal
Virginians will need to get their weekly claims in by 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 in order for them to be processed.
While the site is down for several days, users will not be able to file new weekly claims, access their accounts or talk to agents for help.
