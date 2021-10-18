VEC delays rollout of new system to Nov. 8

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system to Nov. 8. The system was previously scheduled to shut down on Nov. 1.

The system will be upgraded for the new VUIS.

VUIS features include:

Complete your Registration

Update your Personal Information

Apply for Benefits

File a Weekly Claim

View 1099-G Tax Document

Calculate your benefits using the Benefits Estimator

View Payment History

View Issues Blocking Payment

Complete Fact-Finding for New Issues

View Correspondence

File an Appeal

Virginians will need to get their weekly claims in by 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 in order for them to be processed.

While the site is down for several days, users will not be able to file new weekly claims, access their accounts or talk to agents for help.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.