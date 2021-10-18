Advertisement

VEC delays rollout of new system to Nov. 8

The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system on Nov. 8.
The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system on Nov. 8.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Employment Commission is now delaying the rollout of its new system to Nov. 8. The system was previously scheduled to shut down on Nov. 1.

The system will be upgraded for the new VUIS.

VUIS features include:

  • Complete your Registration
  • Update your Personal Information
  • Apply for Benefits
  • File a Weekly Claim
  • View 1099-G Tax Document
  • Calculate your benefits using the Benefits Estimator
  • View Payment History
  • View Issues Blocking Payment
  • Complete Fact-Finding for New Issues
  • View Correspondence
  • File an Appeal

Virginians will need to get their weekly claims in by 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 in order for them to be processed.

While the site is down for several days, users will not be able to file new weekly claims, access their accounts or talk to agents for help.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Staunton PD: Multiple arrests made for online solicitation of minors
(FILE)
School officials: Girl who died didn’t escort kids to nurse
WHSV File
Staunton task force arrests 15 men over two months
“The Altitude” apartments
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approves expansion to “The Altitude” apartments
From a severe thunderstorm
Non-tornadic storm with 115mph winds leaves damage in southern Virginia

Latest News

Former VA Governor Linwood Holton, who died 10.28.21 at age 98
Former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton dies at 98
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 10
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 10
Overnight Forecast 10-28-21
Overnight Forecast 10-28-21
"Spooktacular Drive Thru Trunk-or-Treat"
Drive-thru “Trunk-or-Treat” in Waynesboro