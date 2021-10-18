Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash happened Thursday, October 14, at about 7:30 p.m. along Route 253 (Port Republic Rd) near Route 680 (Oak Ridge Rd).

A 2002 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on Rt. 253 when it failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the roadway, collided with a road sign and several trees before coming to rest, according to a VSP press release.

The rider of the Honda, 53-year-old Ronald F. Stratton, Jr. of Waynesboro, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center.

Stratton later succumbed to his injuries. VSP says he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

