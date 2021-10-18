Waynesboro Players offer “WARM” helping hand

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - For the Waynesboro Players, cooler weather reminds them they’re just weeks away from their fall show.

For the Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, WARM, it’s a sign of the busy winter ahead.

The fall show, An Inspector Calls, will raise money for WARM.

“We want to make sure people thought about them this year as we’re getting into the colder months and can think about the WARM shelter as somebody who would need some additional help during this time of year,” said Waynesboro Players Vice President Ed Smith.

For WARM, Executive Director Debra Freeman-Belle says the pandemic changed a lot. She says they’re busier than ever, but 2020 was the first time they had government financial support.

“We, as a homeless response system, are doing more and have more possibilities than we ever have, but, at the same time, the need is so overwhelming,” Freeman-Belle said.

Extra financial support has allowed them to become part of the COVID-19 response.

“We’re able to be part of the community COVID response by establishing the motel emergency shelter for non-congregate shelter in the area, which is the safest route for shelter during the pandemic,” said Freeman-Belle.

When the pandemic hit and the Waynesboro Players had to cancel their show, they got a grant to record it as a radio show. Since their costs were covered, they decided to send WARM they money they made.

“We put the show together, and the proceeds that came in, and we gave them a check with all the proceeds. There was nothing held back, and that was what we wanted to do with WARM,” said Smith.

Freeman-Belle says collaboration was something she’d extensively discussed with the Waynesboro Players.

“Their leadership and myself have talked over the years about a way we could work together that creates community support and engagement for both organizations because they feel we’re important and we feel they’re important,” Freeman-Belle said.

An Inspector Calls is a show set in history, but very relevant to modern times, said board member and director Stan Milesky.

“The play recognizes that as individuals, we are all involved in the lives of others, and the things that we may sometimes do so casually can have a profound impact on other people,” Milesky said.

An Inspector Calls runs Nov. 2-7. Milesky and Smith say theatergoers will be asked to wear masks, and viewers will be socially distanced. For information on getting tickets, visit their website.

