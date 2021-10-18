Woman delivers 14-pound ‘miracle’ baby after series of miscarriages

PEORIA, Ariz. (KXNV) - A husband and wife near Phoenix are enjoying a big surprise after their newborn came into the world weighing 14 pounds.

KXNV reports Cary Patonai and her husband Tim are full of joy and back home with their baby boy Finnley.

“Finnley just goes along with everything,” Cary said. “He’s a very well-behaved baby.”

Cary calls Finnley a miracle after the parents of two sons tried to have another child unsuccessfully last year, suffering two miscarriages along the way.

The couple endured 17 miscarriages prior to having their 2-year-old.

“Two of those miscarriages were even sets of twins, so it was very difficult,” Cary said.

Despite heartbreak after heartbreak, the couple pushed forward, and Cary delivered a whopper of a little brother earlier this month.

“They were like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ They couldn’t believe he was so big,” she said. “They couldn’t wait to get him on the scale.”

Finnley officially weighed in at 14.1 pounds. The average newborn weighs around half that total.

The newborn is also a tall baby, as he is nearly 24 inches. Needless to say, the doctors who delivered him were impressed.

“The doctors and one of the sweetest nurses there, they were all taking selfies with us,” Cary said. “They asked permission, of course, but they were just so pumped.”

Finnley came in so big, Cary and Tim quickly realized the baby clothes they picked out weren’t going to work. He’s also already wearing size-2 diapers.

The newborn’s size has led to his father predicting he could become a football player.

“Get him in those pads,” Tim said.

Cary joked about setting a record after she gave birth to her 2-year-old, but she didn’t think it would actually happen.

“When [my 2-year-old] was born, he was my doctor’s top five of the biggest, and I was like, ‘Just you wait. I’m gonna get to the top of the list,’ totally joking two years ago, and then, you know, accidentally, we did it.”

