HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: This crash has been cleared.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports that on City Rt. 4107 in the vicinity of Reservoir St, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

All south lanes are closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.