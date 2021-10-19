Drug Takeback Day to have drop-off locations in the Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide, and will include locations in the Valley.

DEA, local law enforcement and other partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted.

DEA will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.

Collections are happening at the following locations:

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office

CVS Pharmacy in Harrisonburg

Sentara RMH Funkhouser Women’s Center

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Augusta Health Staunton Urgent Care

Shenandoah County - CVS Pharmacy parking lot facing Reservoir Rd.

Woodstock PD - Tractor Supply

Strasburg Town Hall - Side parking lot

Beyond DEA’s Take Back Day, there are also opportunities to regularly and safely dispose of unneeded medications at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, police departments and businesses working to help clean out medicine cabinets throughout the year.

