Drug Takeback Day to have drop-off locations in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide, and will include locations in the Valley.
DEA, local law enforcement and other partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted.
DEA will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.
Collections are happening at the following locations:
- Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office
- CVS Pharmacy in Harrisonburg
- Sentara RMH Funkhouser Women’s Center
- Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
- Augusta Health Staunton Urgent Care
- Shenandoah County - CVS Pharmacy parking lot facing Reservoir Rd.
- Woodstock PD - Tractor Supply
- Strasburg Town Hall - Side parking lot
Beyond DEA’s Take Back Day, there are also opportunities to regularly and safely dispose of unneeded medications at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, police departments and businesses working to help clean out medicine cabinets throughout the year.
