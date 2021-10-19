Advertisement

Elkton Area United Services expands to second thrift store

The organization received so many donations that they needed to expand.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There is a new addition to the Elkton Area United Services (EAUS) thrift store “Thrift at Heart.” The organization received so many donations that it needed to expand.

“We’re just busting at the seams,” Manager of Thrift at Heart Sherry Ross said.

The building right next door to the main location along West Spotswood Avenue in Elkton has been transformed into a second store.

Ross’s grandfather helped start the organization and she said the thrift store is very special to her.

“Our community is great. They’re very helpful, and it means a lot to see everyone come together to help everyone, and they know that what they buy here stays here, Ross.

Funds collected from the stores go right back to the community for things like rental assistance and utilities.

“Through this pandemic, people have had needs that never thought they would have a need for food or for utility assistance or rental assistance, and I don’t see that ending anytime soon with the way people are still struggling, so we couldn’t do it without the community,” Executive Director of EAUS Jeff Miracle said.

The non-profit looks to move to a completely new location in the next few years, which will have the thrift store, food pantry, and client services all under one roof.

The new thrift store building is open Wednesday through Saturday and has seasonal items and furniture.

Wednesday through Friday the store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
One person killed in Page County explosion
Pultz was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on it.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
On Wednesday, October's Full Moon will be on display
Full Hunter’s Moon this week

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 10-18-21
Overnight Forecast 10-18-21
Elkton
Elkton
Augusta Co School Board
Augusta Co School Board
The Bridgewater community is mourning the loss of one of it’s most beloved members, Carlyle...
Bridgewater community remembers Carlyle Whitelow