Evaluating JMU’s rushing attack

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is hoping to see increased rushing totals on offense after struggling to run the ball at times over the last few weeks.

The Dukes were held to just 100 rushing yards on 35 carries (2.9 yards per carry) in this past Saturday’s win over Richmond. Prior to that game, James Madison was held below 4.0 yards per carry in a loss to Villanova and a win over New Hampshire.

“We’re not getting quite as much push up front,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, when discussing the Dukes’ offensive line that features three redshirt freshman starters. “We are just not. But I am confident it is going to improve as we keep going.”

Cignetti also says JMU is, at times, making up for the lack of rushing yards with short passes through RPOs (Run-Pass Options).

“We are throwing more RPOs and our completion percentage in that is up,” said Cignetti. “Some people add that to the run game...I don’t know how many yards we had on RPOs against Richmond but I’d say it was at least 80.”

Curt Cignetti Press Conference Notes - Tuesday, October 19

-Cignetti says JMU is playing “like we have our backs against the wall and every game is a playoff game right now.” The Dukes are 5-1 overall and ranked No. 7 in the country but will likely need to win the rest of their regular-season games to earn a seed in the FCS Playoffs.

-JMU is preparing to face multiple quarterbacks when the Dukes visit No. 23 Delaware this Saturday. The Blue Hens have had multiple injuries at the position this season.

-Cignetti had praise for Delaware star running back Dejoun Lee, who is currently second in the CAA with 562 rushing yards.

-”I’m high on him.” When asked about the backup QBs at James Madison, Cignetti spoke highly of true freshman Billy Atkins. Atkins is currently the Dukes’ No. 2 QB behind starter Cole Johnson.

-Kickoff between No. 7 JMU and No. 23 Delaware is set for 3 p.m. Saturday in Newark, Delaware. The game will be broadcast on FloSports and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

