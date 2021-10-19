Advertisement

Group decries sentencing of Oklahoma woman for miscarriage

Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.
Brittney Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.(KSWO)
By SEAN MURPHY
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A women’s advocacy group is decrying the sentencing of an Oklahoma woman to prison after she suffered a miscarriage while using methamphetamine.

Officials with the National Advocates for Pregnant Women on Monday condemned the sentencing of 21-year-old Brittney Poolaw earlier this month in Comanche County.

Poolaw was charged with first-degree manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.

An autopsy of Poolaw’s fetus showed it tested positive for methamphetamine.

But NAPW Executive Director Lynn Paltrow says there is no evidence the miscarriage was caused by meth use.

She says prosecuting women for miscarriage will have a chilling effect that prevents women from seeking medical help.

Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka didn’t return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother killed, 9 others injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
One person killed in Page County explosion
On Wednesday, October's Full Moon will be on display
Full Hunter’s Moon this week
Pultz was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on it.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

Daybreak Forecast 10/19/2021
Daybreak Forecast 10/19/2021
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea tests possible submarine missile amid tensions
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
Jan. 6 panel plans Bannon contempt vote as Trump sues over probe
A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has set a vote to recommend...
Jan. 6 panel moves to hold Steve Bannon in criminal contempt