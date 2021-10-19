Advertisement

Harrisonburg bus driver shortage causing delays on some routes

By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation has had to adjust several bus schedules over the past few days due to a shortage of drivers.

Some routes are being run less frequently while others are being combined, which is causing some delays at bus stops. HDPT’s drivers drive Harrisonburg City School buses as well as all of the public transit buses around the city.

The city is asking residents to remain patient and check the department’s Facebook page, or the MyStop app for daily updates.

“We understand that you depend on the bus service and we appreciate that, it’s a vital service that we provide to the city, with things going on nationwide and locally sometimes there will be delays caused by that but we ask you to please be patient and contact us if you have questions,” said Mike Parks, Director of Communications for the City of Harrisonburg.

The city is also planning to ramp up efforts to hire additional drivers in the coming weeks.

“We’re getting ready to roll out a campaign, a hiring bonus where school bus drivers, transit drivers will be eligible for a $1,000 hiring bonus, we’re also giving all of our drivers a $1,000 retention bonus to stay on board,” said Parks.

The city says no previous bus driving experience is necessary as it will pay for the training of any new drivers.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
On Wednesday, October's Full Moon will be on display
Full Hunter’s Moon this week
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
Pultz was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on it.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
One person killed in Page County explosion

Latest News

A Harrisonburg neighborhood is dealing with some major delays in the delivery of their mail.
Harrisonburg neighborhood experiencing major mail delivery delays
Salvation Army Of Harrisonburg Angel Tree Program
Salvation Army Angel Tree Program underway
Vaccine is prepared for injection at a clinic.
Vaccines up, COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the Central Shenandoah Health District
Evening Forecast 10-19-21
Evening Forecast 10-19-21