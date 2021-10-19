Harrisonburg bus driver shortage causing delays on some routes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation has had to adjust several bus schedules over the past few days due to a shortage of drivers.

Some routes are being run less frequently while others are being combined, which is causing some delays at bus stops. HDPT’s drivers drive Harrisonburg City School buses as well as all of the public transit buses around the city.

The city is asking residents to remain patient and check the department’s Facebook page, or the MyStop app for daily updates.

“We understand that you depend on the bus service and we appreciate that, it’s a vital service that we provide to the city, with things going on nationwide and locally sometimes there will be delays caused by that but we ask you to please be patient and contact us if you have questions,” said Mike Parks, Director of Communications for the City of Harrisonburg.

The city is also planning to ramp up efforts to hire additional drivers in the coming weeks.

“We’re getting ready to roll out a campaign, a hiring bonus where school bus drivers, transit drivers will be eligible for a $1,000 hiring bonus, we’re also giving all of our drivers a $1,000 retention bonus to stay on board,” said Parks.

The city says no previous bus driving experience is necessary as it will pay for the training of any new drivers.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.