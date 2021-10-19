Harrisonburg to have drop-off locations for mailed ballots starting next week.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Voters who are concerned about returning ballots by mail will have the option of dropping off their ballots at four different locations, according to the Harrisonburg General Registrar.

For Harrisonburg voters that have requested to have a ballot sent to them by mail, they will have the option to drop off their own ballot at multiple locations around the city.

“We have received concerns from some Harrisonburg voters about returning their ballot through the mail. We have added these drop off locations to answer that concern,” said Harrisonburg General Registrar Mark Finks.

The following locations will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on these dates:

10/25/21 - outside of Lucy F Simms at 620 Simms Ave

10/26/21 - outside of Lucy F Simms at 620 Simms Ave

10/27/21 - inside JMU East Dinning Hall 1681 Carrier Dr.

10/28/21 - inside JMU East Dinning Hall 1681 Carrier Dr.

10/29/21 - outside of VMRC Park Gables 1491 Virginia Ave

Voters can also return their ballot in person to the General Registrar’s office at 409 South Main Street from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays, and on Saturday, October 23 and 30. Voters can only drop off their own ballots at these locations.

