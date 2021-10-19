Salvation Army Angel Tree Program underway

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Holiday programs at the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg are underway like the Angel Tree Program.

The program helps provide holiday meals to families, items for seniors, and gifts to children on Christmas.

Registration for the Angel Tree Program was held at the beginning of the month.

Captain Eunice Gitau with the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg said they have registered over a thousand “angels” so far.

Gitau said numbers are down a little bit from last year, but she said that could be because the program was expanded to more age groups of children last year and said there is still a need in the community.

“The most interesting thing is we had a few people that had never done this before, so that tells you that the effects of COVID are still there,” Gitau said.

Now that the registration process is done, the organization will be collecting and sorting the toys and other items, which are donated by the community, in time for the holidays.

Gitau said angel tree tags will be placed in the Walmart locations on Rt. 33 and Rt. 42 and also in the Valley Mall in the next few weeks if you wish to participate in the program.

If you would like to donate your time, the organization is also in need of volunteers.

The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg will also have its annual kettle ringing soon, which raises money for the angel tree.

For more information on either program, you can call the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg at 540-434-4854.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.