Supply chain shortages cause problems for Valley businesses

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - National supply chain problems are making it hard to check off every item at the grocery store, but they’re also putting a lot of pressure on local businesses.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Serendipity Java Bar Co-Owner Chris Inks. Co-Owner Ixchel Freed agreed.

Inks and Freed say the things they’ve struggled with the most are cups and bacon, and there’s a reason they’re struggling so hard.

“The larger distributors, they’re saving them for the big chains, so they’re not divvying out to the little people who just need 1,000,” said Inks.

The harder a product is to find, the more expensive it is once you find it, Inks said.

“For instance, like the plastic cups we just ordered where we would’ve normally spent $170 to get the case, it’s $550 to get just cups and lids,” Inks said.

In reality, Freed says it’s more than that. It’s about what they’re putting out and serving to the community.

“It’s not just the plasticware, but it’s our livelihood. It’s what we’re presenting to the public every day, and it’s hard to get,” Freed said.

And Inks says it leaves her asking a big question: “At what point does it become very hard for small businesses?”

Joe Sprangle, Dean of the College of Business and Professional Studies at Mary Baldwin University, says a number of events led to this shift in the supply chain.

“There’s just so many different issues going on with the pandemic. Supply chains want consistency,” Sprangle said.

He likened the problems with the supply chain to problems in the human body.

“You have all these inputs that are happening, so we need sleep, we need food, we need oxygen, we need everything, but if the body doesn’t get what it needs, it starts to have issues,” Sprangle said.

Now, the supply chain is missing what it needs, he said. Worker shortages, panic-buying, shifts in lifestyle, like during the pandemic, are all bad for the supply chain.

“A simple product has things coming in from all over the place. It could be the packaging, it could be the various ingredients. It could be the workers doing the assembly of the product, and so forth. If any disruption happens, it disrupts the entire supply chain,” Sprangle said.

He says companies expect buyers to stay consistent, so when they don’t, it complicates things.

“If suddenly, let’s say they sell 500 pkgs of a product, and suddenly everybody’s pulling it off the shelf at twice the rate, suddenly you have a shortage,” Sprangle said.

He says the best idea is to buy your normal stock of items and replace some when necessary. Eventually, he believes it will even out, but it might not be soon.

“I don’t see the supply chain being right again probably for at least another year. There’s so many different things going on right now that’s causing just massive chaos,” he said.

