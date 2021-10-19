Advertisement

Tentative settlement reached in Dominion rate review

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest electric utility has reached a settlement agreement with regulators and other parties in an ongoing rate case that if approved would provide one-time refunds to customers and a rate reduction going forward.

Dominion Energy Virginia announced the development late Monday afternoon in the rate case that kicked off in the spring.

The company said in a news release that the proposed settlement would result in $330 million in one-time refunds on customer bills, amounting to about $67 for a typical residential customer.

The State Corporation Commission can now accept, reject or modify the agreement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
On Wednesday, October's Full Moon will be on display
Full Hunter’s Moon this week
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
One person killed in Page County explosion
Pultz was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on it.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

Staunton NAACP hosts candidate forum
Staunton NAACP hosts candidate forum
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Daybreak Forecast 10/19/2021
Daybreak Forecast 10/19/2021
Candidates for Augusta County school board meet for forum
Candidates for Augusta County school board meet for forum