Vaccines up, COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the Central Shenandoah Health District

Vaccine is prepared for injection at a clinic.
Vaccine is prepared for injection at a clinic.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - COVID-19 cases are slowly going down, as COVID-19 vaccine numbers slowly go up in the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD).

Nearly 60% of adults in the CSHD are now fully vaccinated, and nearly 65% of adults have received one dose of a vaccine.

Almost 56% of the total CSHD population has received one dose of a vaccine, while 51.6% of the total CSHD population is fully vaccinated.

However just because cases are going down, Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said people should still remain vigilant with COVID-19 safety precautions so we do not see another surge, especially with the holiday season approaching.

Now we are seeing Pfizer boosters offered at CSHD vaccine clinics. Last week, Shelton said over 200 people got a shot at the James Madison Convocation Center’s vaccine event. Boosters and first or second doses were available.

Mass clinics, like at the JMU convocation center or the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, will be around as long as there is still a need, Shelton said, and that need could be increasing in the coming days.

The FDA approved boosters shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but one more stamp of approval is needed before you will see them at vaccine clinics or your local pharmacy.

The next step is for the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, which is a division of the CDC, to give approval, and then the Virginia Department of Health will adopt those recommendations.

“As soon as they make their recommendations, [the CSHD] will adopt them and start offering those vaccines. If they make a recommendation tomorrow, our clinics will begin to offer Moderna boosters or Johnson and Johnson boosters effective immediately,” Shelton said.

In the meantime, the CSHD has scaled up its clinics and is ready to go pending that approval, Shelton said.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. there will be Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. Booster doses are available for eligible individuals.

On Thursday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the JMU Convocation Center. Booster doses are available for eligible individuals.

Walk-ins are welcome for either of those events.

Next Monday, Oct. 25, there is also an opportunity for COVID-19 vaccines and free food boxes, clothing, and school supplies in Waynesboro.

Fall Community Resource Festival
Fall Community Resource Festival(Central Shenandoah Health District)

