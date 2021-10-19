Valley organization spends Domestic Violence Awareness Month educating community

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the New Directions Center is working to educate the community on the issue.

According to Community Engagement Program Coordinator Joy Ingram, any demographic can be affected by domestic violence.

“Domestic violence victims can be both male and female, gender non-conforming,” Ingram said.

Ingram says over 33% of Virginia women and almost 29% of Virginia men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking.

“Domestic violence is a lot more than just physical. Domestic violence comes in many forms. It can be physical. It’s often emotional. You’ll hear a lot of victims tell you that the emotional scars are longer-lasting than the actual physical scars,” she said.

Ingram says she also wants to remind everyone domestic violence isn’t just physical.

“Many people are victims of domestic violence and don’t even know it because a lot of times the media portrays domestic violence as a woman with a black eye and a busted lip,” she said.

Through online events and social media posts, they say they hope to show people there are resources out there.

“We just want to help raise awareness about it and to help people find resources, help people learn what it is and help them find resources for those that they know, including themselves, who might be victims of domestic violence,” she said.

Thursday is “Purple Thursday,” and you can put on purple, snap a picture and post it on your social media profiles with the hashtag #purplethursday to raise awareness.

New Directions Center is hosting “After Lunch and Learn” with Blue Ridge Legal Services. The event is Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. on Zoom.

Ingram says if you or someone you know needs help, you should call New Directions Center at (540) 886-6800.

