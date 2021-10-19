Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health releases new COVID-19 dashboard showing cases in children

VDH dashboard
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is tracking COVID-19 cases in children, and making these statistics public every week.

“We thought it would be helpful for the general public and other partners to be able to see the trends in cases and case severity in the 0-to-17-year-old group, especially with in-person, K-through-12 school,” Julia Murphy with VDH said.

Even though students are back in school, some age categories show cases dropping.

“What we are seeing now as far as transmissibility, broadly in the 0-to17 group, is that they seem to be trending downward,” Murphy said. “The 5-to-11-year-old category still having the highest case rate within the pediatric category.”

According to VDH, there have been 7,335 COVD-19 cases among children, 18 hospitalizations, and two deaths between September 26 to October 9.

Getting vaccinated, Murphy says, is the best way to protect children from catching the virus.

“Between January and October of this year, unvaccinated people develop COVID-19 at a rate 6.8 times that of fully vaccinated people and 2.4 times that of partially vaccinated people, so really getting vaccinated is a great tool to help anyone who is eligible to protect themselves and other people around them,” Murphy said.

