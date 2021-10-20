$10,000 reward offered to help solve January killing in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police held a news conference Wednesday morning to update the community about the investigation into the January 2021 killing of Samantha Robinson.

Watch the news conference below.

Robinson was killed as she was driving; a stray bullet entered her car and killed her. Police say they don’t believe she was targeted.

Police say they are doing everything they can to solve the case, and are asking anyone in the public with information to come forward. The FBI is working with LPD to help solve the case, and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to arrest and conviction.

People with tips can be anonymous, according to the FBI.

Chief Ryan Zuidema says more than 30 tips have been investigated since January, but the case remains unsolved. Several people have been interviewed, but no charges have been filed. The chief said the last news conference with a plea to the public led to very little new information.

Zuidema says police rarely solve a crime on their own, they need help from the public.

People with information that may help solve this case may provide tips to the FBI via tips.fbi.gov or (804) 261-1044.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.