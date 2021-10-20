Advertisement

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating commercial burglaries

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with two recent burglaries that occurred at the Riverside Grocery Store in Churchville, Virginia.

The sheriff’s office reports that on August 21, 2021 shortly after midnight, the Riverside Grocery Store was broken into. Video footage on site showed a grey colored Dodge Minivan in the parking lot during the burglary.

On October 9, 2021 shortly after midnight, the Riverside Grocery Store was broken into, again. Video footage on site showed a grey colored Dodge Minivan in the parking lot during the burglary.

The sheriff’s office believes these two incidents are linked and involve the same suspect and vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,822 Wednesday