Advertisement

Booster age may be lowered to 40, reports say

By CNN
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An inside source said health officials could recommend Pfizer and Moderna boosters for people as young as 40 years old.

Data from Israel and breakthrough infections appear to be persuading the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisors.

Israel gives Pfizer boosters to people 40 and older.

Several FDA advisors have said data from that country has interested them in changing the U.S. age limit.

A source said the FDA also is concerned about hospitalizations of younger, vaccinated people.

If advisors recommend the change, it still would need FDA authorization and approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

Currently, only people who got the Pfizer vaccine can get boosters in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, October's Full Moon will be on display
Full Hunter’s Moon this week
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with felony murder in death of son found in freezer
A Harrisonburg neighborhood is dealing with some major delays in the delivery of their mail.
Harrisonburg neighborhood experiencing major mail delivery delays
Pultz was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on it.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person

Latest News

FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11
Police blocked off streets in Midtown Atlanta as they responded to an active shooting situation...
Atlanta police shooting response closes midtown blocks
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden scales back $2T plan: free community college unlikely
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing