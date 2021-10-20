Advertisement

Eagles motivated to end season strong

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team has three games remaining this season.

The Eagles ended a four-game losing streak with a 27-7 win over The Apprentice School this past Saturday. Bridgewater is 3-4 overall and 0-3 in ODAC play. While a trip to the NCAA Division III playoffs and winning the ODAC title are no longer attainable goals for the Eagles, first-year head coach Scott Lemn says the team is still motivated to end the season strong.

“The big message is, results don’t determine what your effort it, what your energy is,” said Lemn. “And our guys have shown that throughout. From the focus, the execution that they have put into each week and it’s continued on and hey lets not kid ourselves we have a chance to finish with a better record than what we have right now and those guys want to be able to display that.”

Bridgewater is scheduled to visit Washington & Lee for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

