Frontier Culture Museum event to bring tourists to the Queen City

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Tourism numbers have been all over the place during the pandemic, and that includes here in the Valley.

Staunton is expecting a crowd this weekend for an event at the Frontier Culture Museum. In the past, events at the museum usually involved 10 to 30 actors, but staff members said “A Global Tempest” will be larger.

“For this we have about 10 staff and over 100 reenactors,” Director of Interpretation Davis Tierney said.

Tierney says this weekend will be a time for people to learn more about how the revolutionary war involved other countries.

“We’re uniquely positioned here at the Frontier Culture Museum to talk about that because we have a bunch of original buildings from places like England, Ireland and Germany,” Tierney said.

Tierney says, in his experience, events like these tend to bring in a crowd.

“At previous places like this that I have worked, we’ve been able to pull numbers easily into the thousands on a weekend like this,” he said.

Between the museum’s events and everything going on in Downtown Staunton for the fall, community leaders say they’re ready for people to see the town for the first time.

“As folks are traveling and exploring Staunton and as our community is coming back out more and more, it’s exciting that organizations and businesses are coming together and finding these new ways to celebrate these new offerings,” Greg Beam, Executive Director of the Staunton Downtown Development Association, said.

Even though Staunton has had some hard times with the pandemic and floods, Beam says the Queen City is resilient.

“It’s not just us, it’s our business owners, it’s our organization leaders, it’s our community. You know, we’re all working together to continue to find ways that we are able to move forward,” Beam said.

