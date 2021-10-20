H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 9
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 9 of the season.
VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 9
Note: Top eight teams in each region qualify for playoffs
Region 5D
12. Harrisonburg (3-4 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)
Region 3C
5. Turner Ashby (5-2 Overall, 2-0 Valley District)
6. Broadway (4-3 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)
7. Wilson Memorial (4-3 Overall, 2-1 Shenandoah District)
8. Staunton (3-4 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)
----------
t12. Waynesboro (2-5 Overall, 2-4 Shenandoah District)
14. Spotswood (1-6 Overall, 0-2 Valley District)
15. Fort Defiance (1-6 Overall, 0-3 Shenandoah District)
Region 2B
1. Stuarts Draft (4-1 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)
2. Central (5-1 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)
4. Strasburg (5-1 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)
5. Luray (4-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)
6. East Rockingham (2-3 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)
8. Page County (4-4 Overall, 1-3 Bull Run District)
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (7-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)
3. Buffalo Gap (4-3 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)
To see the full VHSL playoff rankings, click here.
WVSSAC Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 9
Note: Top 16 teams in each class qualify for playoffs
Class A
3. East Hardy (6-1 Overall)
t4. Moorefield (6-1 Overall)
----------
28. Pendleton County (2-4 Overall)
35. Petersburg (1-6 Overall)
To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.