H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 9

High school football playoff rankings entering Week 9 of the season.
High school football playoff rankings entering Week 9 of the season.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school football playoff rankings entering Week 9 of the season.

VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 9

Note: Top eight teams in each region qualify for playoffs

Region 5D

12. Harrisonburg (3-4 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

Region 3C

5. Turner Ashby (5-2 Overall, 2-0 Valley District)

6. Broadway (4-3 Overall, 1-1 Valley District)

7. Wilson Memorial (4-3 Overall, 2-1 Shenandoah District)

8. Staunton (3-4 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)

----------

t12. Waynesboro (2-5 Overall, 2-4 Shenandoah District)

14. Spotswood (1-6 Overall, 0-2 Valley District)

15. Fort Defiance (1-6 Overall, 0-3 Shenandoah District)

Region 2B

1. Stuarts Draft (4-1 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)

2. Central (5-1 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)

4. Strasburg (5-1 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)

5. Luray (4-1 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)

6. East Rockingham (2-3 Overall, 2-1 Bull Run District)

8. Page County (4-4 Overall, 1-3 Bull Run District)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (7-0 Overall, 3-0 Shenandoah District)

3. Buffalo Gap (4-3 Overall, 1-2 Shenandoah District)

To see the full VHSL playoff rankings, click here.

WVSSAC Playoff Rankings - Entering Week 9

Note: Top 16 teams in each class qualify for playoffs

Class A

3. East Hardy (6-1 Overall)

t4. Moorefield (6-1 Overall)

----------

28. Pendleton County (2-4 Overall)

35. Petersburg (1-6 Overall)

To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.

Thornton's versatility key for Dukes
