No. 23 JMU men’s soccer plays American to scoreless draw

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 23 James Madison men’s soccer team recorded a draw for the first time this season Tuesday night.

The Dukes played American to a scoreless tie after regulation and two overtime periods at Sentara Park. JMU outshot American, 14-9, while the Eagles committed 13 fouls compared to just six by the Dukes.

JMU forward Luca Erhardt led all players with six shots, three of them on goal. Goalkeeper Marin Leu registered two saves for the Dukes.

James Madison’s record now stands at 10-3-1 overall. JMU is scheduled to visit No. 19 Hofstra for a match starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

