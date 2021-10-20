Advertisement

No. 23 JMU men’s soccer plays American to scoreless draw

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 23 James Madison men’s soccer team recorded a draw for the first time this season Tuesday night.

The Dukes played American to a scoreless tie after regulation and two overtime periods at Sentara Park. JMU outshot American, 14-9, while the Eagles committed 13 fouls compared to just six by the Dukes.

JMU forward Luca Erhardt led all players with six shots, three of them on goal. Goalkeeper Marin Leu registered two saves for the Dukes.

James Madison’s record now stands at 10-3-1 overall. JMU is scheduled to visit No. 19 Hofstra for a match starting at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, October's Full Moon will be on display
Full Hunter’s Moon this week
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
Pultz was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with an American flag on it.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing person
Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with felony murder in death of son found in freezer
Keezletown 2014 murder scene - file image by WHSV
Seven years later: Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office still investigating Ricky Charlton case

Latest News

Kris Thornton is perhaps the MVP of the James Madison offense through the first six games of...
Thornton’s versatility helps JMU offense
The Bridgewater College football team has three games remaining this season.
Eagles motivated to end season strong
Thornton's versatility key for Dukes
Thornton's versatility key for Dukes
JMU men's soccer plays American to scoreless draw
JMU men's soccer plays American to scoreless draw