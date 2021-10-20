Officials share initiatives to fight HIV outbreak

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are moving forward with initiatives in response to an ongoing HIV outbreak in Kanawha County.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the new initiatives shared Tuesday at a Kanawha County HIV Task Force meeting include training sessions for stakeholders and doctors and hiring more disease intervention specialists.

The initiatives are in response to an August report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Kanawha County’s HIV crisis.

The findings also recommended expanded access to sterile syringes for people who inject drugs, but that wasn’t among items discussed.

