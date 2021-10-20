Richmond woman arrested on weapons charge after carrying loaded gun into airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman from Richmond was arrested for carrying a loaded gun into Richmond International Airport.

The gun was detected by an X-ray machine at the security checkpoint on Oct. 19. The gun was a .380 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets.

Police confiscated the gun and arrested her on a weapons charge. She also has a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

