Richmond woman arrested on weapons charge after carrying loaded gun into airport

gun at airport
gun at airport(TSA)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman from Richmond was arrested for carrying a loaded gun into Richmond International Airport.

The gun was detected by an X-ray machine at the security checkpoint on Oct. 19. The gun was a .380 caliber handgun loaded with eight bullets.

Police confiscated the gun and arrested her on a weapons charge. She also has a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.

