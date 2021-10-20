Advertisement

Staunton registrar sees steady turnout of early voters

File photo of a voting location
File photo of a voting location(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Election Day is less than two weeks away.

Molly Goldsmith, General Registrar for City of Staunton, says the registrar’s office has mailed over 1,100 ballots so far and have had about 1,600 voters come by and vote early.

Goldsmith says it looks to be a good turnout but adds this is still a new process, so there is very little to compare the turnout numbers to.

“I don’t have anything to compare it to since last year was the first year for no-excuse early voting and it was a presidential year, so I don’t really have anything to compare our numbers to,” Goldsmith said.

She says they also anticipate an uptick in voters coming by over the next few days leading up to Election Day.

If you would like to vote by mail in the upcoming election, you have until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 to submit your application for a mail-in ballot.

You can apply online at the Department of Elections website to get a mail-in ballot, or by submitting an application to your local registrar’s office by Friday at 5 p.m.

Mail-in ballots must postmarked by Nov. 2, Election Day.

For Staunton residents, there is a drop box at the registrar’s office if you would like to place your ballot there instead of sending it through the mail.

Goldsmith adds that voters who have applied to vote by mail but would rather vote in person can do so, just make sure to bring your ballot with you when you go to vote in person.

