Sunny & warm before next cold front arrives

WEDNESDAY: Cool this morning, but not as chilly, as we’ve had cloud cover move in overnight, keeping temperatures a bit more elevated. Those clouds will quickly move out of the area this morning, and we’ll be in for another bright sunny day. Quite pleasant and still warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. A very comfortable day to spend time outside.

The full moon will rise in the evening with clear skies and temperatures in the 60s. A really nice evening, but still cooling off quickly. Overnight, clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine for this morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. A few clouds for the afternoon, but still lots of sun. A touch warmer today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Very comfortable if you plan to be outdoors. It will be rather breezy at times through the day as our next cold front approaches from the west.

The cold front will arrive into the area late tonight into early Friday. There won’t be much moisture involved with this front, as it will be weakening when it moves through. Mainly this will just bring a few isolated showers overnight, but most activity will be contained to the Alleghenies and points westward. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to around 50. An isolated shower for the area but most stay dry.

FRIDAY: With a passing cold front very early in the day, we’ll see more cloud cover around the area early. With more of a westerly flow today behind the passing cold front, this should help to increase the sunshine a bit for the rest of the afternoon. Still rather mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A comfortable day. A weak secondary (and dry) cold front will drop through the area tonight, which will bring a reinforcement of cool, dry air. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A cool start to the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. A mild day with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will decrease as we go into the evening and overnight hours, allowing temperatures to cool quickly. A chilly night with low temperatures in upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: Another cool morning with temperatures starting in the 40s. Partly cloudy for today and staying mild in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. A pleasant day for outside activities or just to enjoy the fresh Fall air. Overnight, cool but not as chilly with lows in the low to mid 40s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to begin the day. Cool and crisp for the morning as temperatures rise into the 50s early. Partly to mostly cloudy and mild again today. Highs generally in the lower 60s. We may have another system moving in between Monday and Tuesday that could bring a few showers. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer. Mostly cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: We’ll continue to provide updates on our next system, which could bring showers to the area today. Otherwise, we’ll continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. A mild afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

