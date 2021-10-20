Thornton’s versatility helps JMU offense

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Kris Thornton is perhaps the MVP of the James Madison offense through the first six games of the season.

The redshirt junior wide receiver currently leads the Colonial Athletic Association in receptions with 45. Thornton is the only player in the league to have at least 40 catches this season.

“He’s a really smart, dependable guy,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti.

Though he’s listed at 5′8″, 180 pounds, Thornton is more than just a slot receiver for JMU. He’s a weapon for the Dukes in the short passing game while also hauling in a few long receptions this fall. Thornton had a 54-yard TD catch in the season-opener against Morehead State and made one of the best catches of the year on a 49-yard, diving grab this past Saturday against Richmond. His 30-yard TD reception against New Hampshire gave JMU the lead for good in a two-point win over the Wildcats on October 2.

“Since I have been little, I have always had speed,” said Thornton. “So I think I’ve always had the ability to run deep. And obviously I don’t want to be put in a box like ‘Oh he’s just a slot receiver.’ I want to be able to work in all facets of the game so I have been working on my route-running and underneath routes and all that to go along with the deep routes.”

Cignetti added: “He’s really good after the catch but when he gets one-on-one coverage, he can separate and get deep.”

Thornton, a transfer from VMI who hauled in 87 catches for the Keydets in 2018, has registered 464 receiving yards and four touchdowns catches through the first six games of the 2021 season. He also returned a kickoff 23 yards against New Hampshire and had a 19-yard rushing attempt against Richmond.

“You always want the ball in your hands when you can get it and I just feel like (the coaches are) trying to use me in space,” said Thornton. “Use my speed and quickness in space, get me the ball any way they can.”

No. 7 James Madison is scheduled to visit No. 23 Delaware for a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday afternoon.

