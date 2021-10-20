Advertisement

The Valley should expect another COVID surge, hospital officials say

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community COVID-19 cases are down, and Augusta Health officials say hospitalizations are down, too.

However, they say the Valley can expect more cases in the future.

“It’s most likely going to become a periodic thing where we’ll see surges again as new variants come out,” said Augusta Health’s Assistant Vice President of Professional Services Scott Crabtree.

Crabtree says as of Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m., there were 33 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and four were on ventilators. He says the census has been steady in the last two weeks, and they expect it to stay around 30 for a while longer.

“I don’t think the current surge that we’re still in is never going to come back again. It’s going to be a recurring theme,” Crabtree said.

That’s because the local vaccination rate sits at just under 60%, according to Crabtree. On top of that, he says the COVID-19 positivity rate is very high, at about 20%.

“That is still very concerning for it to be that high. It was up to 31% about two or three weeks ago, so even though it’s coming down, it’s still very concerning,” he said.

Another way to think about that, Crabtree says, is that one out of every five people who get tested for COVID are positive. Even though things are still tentative, he says they will start resuming normal operations.

“We are going to start doing some elective procedures here soon, and we’re going to be bringing some folks back to their home departments so we can start providing those elective procedures again,” he said.

On top of the pandemic, Crabtree says their regular hospital census is high, so it’s important to keep yourself safe and healthy. To make an appointment to get vaccinated, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday, October's Full Moon will be on display
Full Hunter’s Moon this week
A Harrisonburg neighborhood is dealing with some major delays in the delivery of their mail.
Harrisonburg neighborhood experiencing major mail delivery delays
State police say charges are pending.
Mother & father killed, 8 children injured in horse-drawn buggy crash
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with felony murder in death of son found in freezer

Latest News

COVID-19
CDC updates guidance to include mental health disorders as underlying medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19
(FILE)
UVA research looks into relationship between well-child visits and diagnosing autism
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,822 Wednesday
Kanawha County, West Virginia, sign.
Officials share initiatives to fight HIV outbreak