Virginia’s 26th House of Delegates race preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Republican Tony Wilt (R) is up for reelection on Nov. 2nd. He seeks a 6th term in the 26th District of Virginia’s House of Delegates. Wilt is facing off against democratic challenger and longtime Harrisonburg attorney Bill Helsley.

Both candidates have said affordable health care as one of the major issues in the race.

Helsley said, if elected, he would look to expand state programs to provide more health services for those in need.

“Having knocked on so many doors in the county, it just amazes me the number of times I hear about seniors who have to cut their pills in half just to make them last because they can’t afford their medicine,” Helsley said.

Meanwhile, Wilt mentioned his previous efforts to improve healthcare with his work on the Association Health Care Plan a few years ago, which was passed in both houses of the general assembly with bipartisan support before being vetoed by the governor.

“I’m not gonna give up,” Wilt said. “That’s a top priority of mine to continue to press on that issue to bring affordable, or more affordable health care to the citizens that need it.”

Both men also discussed Interstate 81 as another big issue in the election.

“I think that rather than just leaving the road alone for the last 20 years as we have done, we should have been doing some construction each and every year or at least every other year so that we would be constantly adding capacity to the road,” said Helsley.

Wilt highlighted his work to help get the Interstate 81 corridor improvement plan passed, which he said is one of his proudest accomplishments in his time in Virginia’s House.

“I worked with some of the legislators. Reached across the aisle to some of the democrats there. Went to the Governor’s office and worked with him and his staff and we got it across the finish line,” Wilt said. “Haven’t started moving dirt yet but as anybody that knows construction well knows, that’s not an easy process. It takes time, but one of these days we’re gonna see some serious dirt moving.”

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 22. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.

