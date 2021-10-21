Advertisement

CSHD announces Fall Resource Fair

Walk-ins are welcome, no appointment is needed.
Walk-ins are welcome, no appointment is needed.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Fall Community Resource Fair is set to provide convenient access to vaccination for the Waynesboro community, in addition to non-perishable food items, clothing and school supplies.

Officials with the Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) say they are excited to partner with so many outstanding organizations to make this possible, including Waynesboro Public Schools, Embrace Waynesboro, and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

The Resource Fair will be Monday, October 25 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. There will be a free clothes closet for teens and adults, free non-perishable food items and school supplies.

The clinic onsite is walk-in, and is providing all three COVID-19 vaccines for eligible persons free of charge, and flu vaccines are available with proof of insurance.

No appointment needed, and community health workers will be onsite to assist should anyone have any questions.

