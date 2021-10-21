Advertisement

Del. Chris Runion and Jennifer Kitchen run for 25th District seat

Virginia's 25th District Candidates
Virginia's 25th District Candidates(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Democrat Jennifer Kitchen will be facing incumbent Republican Chris Runion to represent Virginia’s 25th district.

Both candidates noted the importance of expanding broadband access to our rural communities among some of their other priorities.

“How we fund our education system. Everything relies now on a formula that very heavily that looks at property taxes. In a rural community, you start behind. You can’t tax something that doesn’t exist. We need to look at a funding model that creates equity,” Kitchen said.

“The Commonwealth needs to improve the way we fund the disability waiver program... We’ve got to address the resources committed to that community. These are some of our most vulnerable folks in our society, and there’s various levels of needs that they have,” Del. Runion said.

Friday is the last day to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you.

