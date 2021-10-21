Del. John Avoli and Randall Wolf run for Virginia’s 20th District seat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Delegate John Avoli and Randall Wolf are facing off for the 20th District seat in the House of Delegates.

Incumbent John Avoli said he hopes to continue serving the area and placing a focus on early intervention in education.

Democrat Randall Wolf said one of his priorities is supporting local farmers getting involved with solar energy.

We asked both candidates why they would be the best person to represent the district.

“I will hold town hall meetings. I will keep a very active Facebook page and social media presence to make sure people have a way to get in touch with me. I want to know what people think, so I can represent everyone here, not just the select few,” Wolf said.

“I will continue to do the right thing for the people of the Shenandoah Valley, the people of the 20th district that I truly love, our farm land, our tourism, our beauty of Staunton and Waynesboro that I represent. It’s good,” Del. Avoli said.

Both candidates also added they hope to be a part of improving the mental health system.

