EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Stuarts Draft at Wilson Memorial

(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Shenandoah District rivals are preparing to square off in a game that will likely have an impact on the playoff ranking for each team. Stuarts Draft is 4-1 overall, 3-0 in the Shenandoah District, and ranked No. 1 Region 2B. Wilson Memorial is No. 7 in the latest Region 3C playoff rankings. The Green Hornets are 4-3 overall and 2-1 in Shenandoah District play.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Wilson Memorial High School

