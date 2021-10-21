Advertisement

Fishburne Military School honors deployed teacher

Fishburne Military School Battalion Commander Jarvis accepts the dedicated flag and certificate...
Fishburne Military School Battalion Commander Jarvis accepts the dedicated flag and certificate on Oct. 21. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Fishburne Military School honored a faculty member who is currently deployed in the Middle East on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Chief Warrant Officer Phillip Lacey dedicated an American flag with a certificate for the cadets.

Battalion Commander Cadlee Jarvis, student at Fishburne, says they all knew Chief Lacey was in the reserve, but they were still saddened to hear he’d be leaving.

“It was really sad to all of us because he’s one of the best teachers we’ve had, and for him to go over there and fight for his life so we can have freedom here. It was hard for us to comprehend that, but we know he’s doing great things over there and we sure do miss him,” Jarvis said.

Javis says he has fond memories of Chief Lacey as his teacher.

“Chief was always a teacher that was always there for you. He related to use because he also graduated from Fishburne,” Jarvis said. “He was a hard guy, but he was always there for you. He knew what he was doing, and he was a great leader.”

Jarvis says when they got the news last spring, they held a ceremony to honor Chief Lacey.

“Once the day came that he told us he was going to be gone for most of the school year, it really hurt us. During that time, we actually did a full ceremony for him last year for his deployment,” Jarvis said.

A. A. Puryear, retired from the VA National Guard and Chief of Public Affairs, says Chief Lacey is one of about 2,000 service members currently deployed from efforts in Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky.

“The Virginia National Guard is on pace to mobilize the most Soldiers and Airmen since 2007, and the 29th Infantry Division will mobilize the most Soldiers since World War II with troops deploying from units in Virginia, Maryland and Kentucky,” Puryear reported in an email.

There are about 500 soldiers working in the Middle East, and some are completing efforts from places like Staunton, Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

About 1,000 soldiers from VA and KY will leave for Africa in November.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
On Wednesday, October's Full Moon will be on display
Full Hunter’s Moon this week
(WHSV FILE)
RHSPCA asks public for help in emergency case
Testing in Waynesboro (WHSV File)
The Valley should expect another COVID surge, hospital officials say
A Harrisonburg neighborhood is dealing with some major delays in the delivery of their mail.
Harrisonburg neighborhood experiencing major mail delivery delays

Latest News

Virginia's 20th District Candidates
Del. John Avoli and Randall Wolf run for Virginia’s 20th District seat
Virginia's 25th District Candidates
Del. Chris Runion and Jennifer Kitchen run for 25th District seat
TikTok may be the culprit for a wide range of interesting "tics" taken on by children and...
Increase in reports of tic-like behaviors reported in children and teens connected to pandemic, experts say
SGA Fall Tour in Waynesboro.
Silver Ghost Association makes a stop in the Valley Thursday